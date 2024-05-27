UAE: Aldar Education is taking a bold step towards environmental sustainability by exploring the use of biofuel for its fleet of school buses. This initiative is a critical component of Aldar Education's net zero strategy, aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions. In collaboration with Fuelre4m, a leader in innovative fuel solutions, Aldar Education is set to revolutionise school transportation and inspire students with practical lessons in sustainability.

Fuelre4m's groundbreaking technology and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship have been instrumental in driving this positive change. Over the past six months, Fuelre4m has worked closely with Aldar Education to test and prove the benefits of biofuel. The results have been overwhelmingly positive, showing a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and up to a 16 percent saving in fuel costs.

Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Aldar Education in this pioneering effort. Our mission is to empower businesses to operate more sustainably, and this project with Aldar Education exemplifies how innovative fuel solutions can drive meaningful environmental impact. The success of our fuel re4mulator (reformulator)) tests underscores the potential for schools worldwide to adopt similar strategies and contribute to a greener future."

Aldar Education's commitment to sustainability extends beyond reducing carbon emissions. This initiative also serves as a practical educational tool, helping students understand and value the impact of sustainable practices in combating climate change. By transitioning to re4md fuel, Aldar Education is demonstrating its dedication to making positive changes and leading by example.

Irfan Bhat, Group Head, General Services at Aldar Education, commented: "We promised our students that we would take significant steps towards becoming more sustainable, and transitioning our school bus fleet to biofuel is a crucial part of this commitment. We are excited to introduce this change for the new school year in September. This initiative not only aligns with our net zero strategy but also serves to educate and inspire our students about the importance of sustainability and the role they can play in protecting our environment."

This partnership between Aldar Education and Fuelre4m marks a significant milestone in sustainable education and transportation. Aldar Education is not only reducing its environmental footprint but also setting a powerful example for students and the wider community. This initiative highlights the critical role that educational institutions can play in driving positive environmental change and fostering a culture of sustainability.

For more information about Fuelre4m and its innovative solutions, please visit : https://fuelre4m.com/

About FuelRe4m.com

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

For more information: https://fuelre4m.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Redding

Strawberry Creative FZ LLC

peter@strawberry-creative.com