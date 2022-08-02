Abu Dhabi, UAE –The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has announced the Sheikh Zayed Book Award Scientific Committee for the 17th edition. Chaired by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Award and Chairman of the ALC, the Committee includes: Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC; critic, translator, and Professor of Arabic Language and Literature at Jordan’s Yarmouk University, Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh; Juergen Boos, President and CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair; French Professor and Researcher Floréal Sanagustin; Lebanese academic and researcher Dr. Nadia El Cheikh; Egyptian literary critic and professor Dr. Amany Fouad Gadallah; Saudi Arabian writer and novelist Dr. Badria Al Bishr and Jordanian-German Translator Dr. Mustafa Al-Slaiman.

Each year the Scientific Committee appoints a group of distinguished regional and international literary figures as judges, who serve on nine separate judging committees. The Scientific Committee then reviews and approves the judges’ selections before submitting them to the Board of Trustees, to be officially endorsed and to select the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Award and Chairman of the ALC, welcomed the new members and applauded the distinguished roles the previous members played, which helped strengthen the Arab cultural movement, and paved the way for many notable achievements.”

“Appointing such renowned and celebrated figures who have had a remarkable impact on the cultural scene to join the SZBA Scientific Committee reflects our commitment to promoting the Award and advancing its status,” H.E. bin Tamim said. “We look forward to the valuable scientific knowledge and experience the new members will bring and we are confident that they will continue along the same path as their predecessors, who made significant contributions to enrich and develop the Award, which has come to enjoy a commendable presence in the Arab region and around the world.”

For his part, Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji said: “Being part of this prestigious committee is an honour that I cherish. Over the past 16 years, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has offered a rich and important experience that has helped elevate the book industry, supported researchers and creative thinkers, and established a unique and inspiring environment for research and innovation.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Amany Fouad Gadallah, a Professor of Literary Criticism in the Higher Institute of Artistic Criticism at Cairo’s Academy of Arts, said: “I am pleased to have been chosen among the members of the Scientific Committee of the 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and I am confident that the Committee will do everything in its power to evolve intellectual, literary, and cultural output.”

On a similar note, researcher Dr. Nadia El Cheikh, the Vice Provost for Cultural and Research Engagement at NYU Abu Dhabi, said: “I am happy to be joining the Scientific Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in its 17th edition. This pivotal award has made remarkable contributions towards serving Arab culture, in addition to supporting intellectuals and creators.”

For her part, novelist Dr. Badria Bishr from Saudi Arabia, said: “I am honoured and delighted to be a member of the Scientific Committee for an international literary prize as respected as the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which strives to advance human intellect and celebrate creativity, excellence, and innovation. Joining the Committee is both an honour and a great responsibility.”

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will continue to accept nominations for its 17th edition until 1 October 2022. Applications can be submitted through its website or via email.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

About Sheikh Zayed Book Award

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award commemorates the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and his pioneering role in promoting national unity and development. The Award, and its associated accolades, are presented annually to outstanding writers, intellectuals, and publishers, as well as young talent whose writing and translation in humanities objectively enriches Arab intellectual, cultural, literary, and social life. The Sheikh Zayed Book Award at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is an independent cultural initiative administered by Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.