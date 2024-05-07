Unique facility integrates enticing American-style diner for customers to relax in whilst their cars receive expert care

Dubai, UAE: Albatha Automotive Group, the holding company of AGMC, one of the leading importers of premium, high-quality vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, recently hosted the grand opening of Pitstop Autocare, a cutting-edge one-stop shop for premium automotive service and detailing in the emirate of Sharjah, further boosting their service offering across the United Arab Emirates.

A subsidiary of Albatha Automotive Group, Pitstop leverages decades of industry expertise and a commitment to excellence to offer an exceptional experience to vehicle owners in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. With a commitment to providing superior levels of service utilising state-of-the-art technology, Pitstop sets a new standard in automotive care and maintenance, offering a comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, detailing, customisation, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Mirsad Nezirevic, General Manager of Pitstop Autocare, said: “Albatha Automotive Group is thrilled to introduce Pitstop to the discerning automotive community in Sharjah. We recognise the increasing demand for premium automotive services that prioritise quality, reliability, and convenience, with an experience that is like none other in the UAE. With Pitstop, we aim to answer this demand by offering a comprehensive suite of services in a unique setting, backed by our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

What truly sets Pitstop apart is the integration of an American-style diner where customers can relax while their cars are being serviced, offering a unique experience for its customers.

Commenting on the diner, Nezirevic added: “With Pitstop, we aim to provide top-notch automotive services while also creating a unique space where customers can indulge in delicious food while their vehicles receive expert care. We wanted to offer more than just a place to get your car serviced. Pitstop is designed to be a destination where customers can relax and connect with fellow automotive enthusiasts in a welcoming atmosphere."

To celebrate its grand opening, Pitstop is offering exclusive promotions and 25% discounts to its first customers. From discounted service packages to complimentary add-ons, Pitstop welcomes automotive enthusiasts to experience its premium services firsthand.

For more information about Pitstop and its services, contact 800 7727 to schedule an appointment.

About Albatha Automotive Group:

Albatha Automotive Group plays a significant role in the nation's fast-growing automotive industry, a sector increasingly driving the economic development of the United Arab Emirates. the Group imports, distributes and services automobile products under AGMC, ranging from new and pre-owned vehicles and motorcycles to spare parts and accessories. As the exclusive importer for BMW Group in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and after-sales services to customers for many decades. AGMC has recently added GEELY franchise for the entire UAE region focusing on affordable products with high quality in the mainstream market. Under the newly formed Mobility Service division, Albatha Automotive Group added Budget Rent a Car to its portfolio of brands and started offering a range of car rental, leasing and executive chauffer services to customers across the UAE.