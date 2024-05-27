Saudi Arabia - Porsche Saudi Arabia and Samaco Motors are have introduced the new Panamera 2024, which challenges boundaries with more power, state-of-the-art technology, an enhanced driving dynamic, and new design features.

The launch events were held in Riyadh and Jeddah, which highlights Porsche's commitment to advancing performance, luxury and efficiency through its advanced technology and design made for the future.

The Panamera's debut in Riyadh featured a glamorous reveal illustrating the seamless integration of luxurious design and digital innovation that defines the new model. Attendees experienced firsthand the advanced capabilities of the Panamera's upgraded suspension systems and the robust performance of its E-Hybrid powertrains, which promise an unmatched blend of power and sustainability.

Hands-on experience

In Jeddah, the dynamic drive event will provide an exclusive opportunity for guests to take the wheel and experience the agility and power of the Panamera 2024. This hands-on experience highlights the vehicle's enhanced driving dynamics and technological integrations, setting a new benchmark for what enthusiasts can expect from a luxury sports sedan.

The new Panamera 2024 showcases an array of advanced and sophisticated digital features, luxurious design elements, upgraded suspension systems, and enhanced powerful E-Hybrid powertrains, offering a superior blend of performance and efficiency.

From the Executive models with extended wheelbases providing additional rear comfort, to the adaptive rear spoiler that optimises aerodynamics, every aspect of the vehicle is crafted for excellence.

These variants come equipped with an adaptive rear spoiler that enhances the car's aerodynamics. The new Panamera also showcases an innovative Porsche Communication Management system featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which provides advanced connectivity and entertainment options and sets a new standard in the vehicle's digital experience. Additionally, it boosts enhanced driver assistance systems like InnoDrive, which includes adaptive cruise control for improved driving dynamics.

V8 engine

Its powerful V8 engine paired with a 140 kW electric motor, delivers a combined output of 680 PS and a torque of 930 Nm. This configuration enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 315 km/h, while offering an electric range of up to 91 kilometres.

Eng Rashad Embaby, General Manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia, said: "The new Panamera 2024 represents a pivotal evolution in our pursuit of combining luxury with performance and environmental consciousness. It exemplifies Porsche's innovative spirit and our dedication to exceeding the expectations of our discerning customers in Saudi Arabia and around the world."

In line with global trends towards sustainability and efficiency, the new Panamera 2024 includes features designed to minimise environmental impact. The enhanced E-Hybrid technology ensures that power and performance do not come at the expense of fuel efficiency and emissions, paving the way for a greener future in luxury travel.

