Toyota Motor North America posted an about 9.2% rise in second-quarter U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, aided by demand for its affordable and premium crossover SUVs.

The company, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, sold 621,549 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 568,962 units a year earlier.

Sales of Toyota's SUVs, such as the Land Cruiser and 4Runner, rose nearly 8.6% from a year earlier.

