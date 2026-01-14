JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Al Qimmah Hospitality, a subsidiary of BinDawood Investment, and Marriott International today announced the signing of five new hotel projects, further strengthening their shared commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing tourism sector. Plans include the addition of over 2,700 new rooms in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, under four of Marriott’s renowned brands – JW Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Element Hotels and the anticipated entry of Four Points Flex by Sheraton in the Kingdom.

Dr. Abdulrazzaq BinDawood, Chairman of Al Qimmah Hospitality, commented: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Marriott International through the addition of these five projects to our portfolio. Our continued investments in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector reflect our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading tourism destination. These new hotels respond to the growing demand for accommodation and underscore our ongoing commitment to enhancing travel experiences for local, regional, and international travelers, further solidifying the Kingdom’s standing as a global tourism hub.”

“We look forward to building on our relationship with Al Qimmah Hospitality and BinDawood Investment and supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism vision by delivering world-class hospitality experiences that celebrate the country’s rich culture and dynamic growth,” said Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “While we continue to see opportunities to diversify our footprint across all segments, the signing of our first Four Points Flex by Sheraton marks an exciting milestone, and we see strong potential to further grow our midscale brands across the Kingdom.”

Marriott recently celebrated a milestone of 100 combined open and pipeline hotels in Saudi Arabia. The company been operating in the Kingdom for over four decades and today has 44 properties and over 11,000 rooms in operation across 13 of its brands.

The muti-deal agreement between Al Qimmah Hospitality and Marriott International includes:

JW Marriott Jeddah, The Apartments

Located on the Jeddah Corniche Road, JW Marriott Jeddah, The Apartments are anticipated to feature 356 thoughtfully designed studios and one-two-and-three-bedroom apartments, ach offering separate living areas and fully equipped kitchens. Designed to meet the growing demand for extended-stay travel, the development is slated to offer multiple dining venues, a fitness center, swimming pool, children's club and an Executive Boardroom. JW Marriott Jeddah, The Apartments will be situated adjacent to the JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah, which was announced in 2024.

Four Points by Sheraton Shesha, Makkah and Four Points by Sheraton Madinah King Fahd Road

Slated to offer 1,030 well-appointed rooms, Four Points by Sheraton Shesha, Makkah will be situated in close proximity to the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, while Four Points by Sheraton Madinah King Fahd Road is anticipated to offer 800 rooms and will be located near Masjid Al Nabawi. Both properties plan to feature Four Points by Sheraton’s timeless style and comfort with genuine service and will comprise a Grab n’ Go concept and signature Nitro Brews programme along with other dining options, meeting facilities and a fitness centre.

Element Madinah Sultana Road

Element Madinah Sultana Road plans to cater to those looking for both short and long-term accommodation in Madinah by offering many of the comforts of home. The hotel is anticipated to feature 136 spacious and airy studios and apartments with in-room kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Brand signature amenities at the hotel are expected to include the Motion Fitness Centre, a complimentary healthful Rise breakfast and Restore Grab & Go, which includes a wide variety of fresh ingredients and on-the-go meals.

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Madinah Hijrah Road

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Madinah Hijrah Road is expected to mark Marriott’s entry into the midscale segment in the Kingdom. Comprising 450 rooms, the hotel aims to deliver an effortless guest experience with basics done well. The hotel will be located in the Al Amariyah district of Madinah, offering easy access to Prophets Mosque.

About BinDawood Investment

Bindawood Investment represents the real estate arm of the Bin Dawood family. The Group’s activities extend to real estate development, hotels, residential complexes, commercial franchises, infrastructure projects, and hospitality services. Al Qimmah Hospitality, Amwaj Real Estate, Al Riyadah National, and Rawahil Al Sharq are among the subsidiaries of Bindawood Investment.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.