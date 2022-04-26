Mr Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group welcomed dignitaries, guests at the UAEs largest Iftar attended by 4,000 guests at Al Haramain Group Headquarters in Ajman Industrial Area

Al Haramain Group has a workforce of 3,000 professionals working in 100 showrooms in 12 countries including 1,200 deployed in three factories in the UAE;

Al Haramain Perfumes produces 1,300 types of perfumes and cosmetics products that are marketed and sold in 65 countries;

Al Haramain Perfumes has exported perfumes, body spray, cosmetics and personal care products in 3,600 containers in 2021 – despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date: Dubai, UAE: Al Haramain Group of Companies, which produces Oriental and Western perfumes such as Agarwood and Dehnal Oudh, fragrances, cosmetics and personal care products, hosted the largest Iftar in the UAE, attended by more than 4,000 guests, including dignitaries, diplomats and members of the Ajman Ruling Family.

In terms of sheer size, this is by far the biggest corporate Iftar gathering in the UAE this year.

The company hosted Iftar gatherings simultaneously in its premises in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bangladesh – making it the largest of its kind gathering by a UAE-based business house. The Iftar gathering takes place after nearly three years, as the company could not host Iftar during 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today we have gathered here after nearly three years since the Ramadan of 2019. Today we are gathering here due to the gradual recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery from the pandemic and health and safety for everyone,” Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank, says.

“Although the pandemic has affected all of us, but it could not damage our spirit. Today, we could gather here to extend our prayers to the Almighty due to strong leadership in the UAE who defeated the COVID-19 fair and square and we have seen the return of business.”

Praising the UAE leadership for their prompt initiatives including a two-months curfew, lockdown and sanitization drive, the UAE was the first country to have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic that helped the country to recover from it fast.

Al Haramain Group, which traces its roots to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia in the 1960s, has grown from strength to strength since its establishment of Al Haramain Perfumes in 1970. The company entered the UAE market in 1981 with a showroom and then a perfume manufacturing factory. Later, as business grew, the company continued to invest in its expansion.

With a workforce of 3,000 professionals working in 100 showrooms in 12 countries including 1,200 deployed in three factories in the UAE, the company produces 1,300 types of perfumes and cosmetics products that are marketed and sold in 65 countries.

“The UAE is a great enabler of business and we have grown phenomenally ever since we started our operations in the UAE in 1981,” he says. “It is due to our decision to relocate to the UAE, that we managed to grow so fast.

“Last year, we exported goods in 3,600 containers out of the UAE to 65 export destinations in 2021 – a year when new variations of the Coronavirus disrupted global business,” Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank, says. “Our strong performance during COVID-19 pandemic reflects our inherent strength and resilience as well as our prudent management that helped us not only navigate out of the crisis, but also helped us to grow during these challenging times.

“We are a UAE-based company and have invested more than Dh1 billion in the UAE economy over the last 40 years. As our business grows, we are now looking forward towards a strong year of growth ahead. We have acquired more land in Ajman Industrial Area for expanding our manufacturing plant, adjacent to our corporate headquarters.”

Mahtabur Rahman is a seasoned businessman and involved in a broad range of business and trade ventures around the world. A far-sighted person, he diversified his business interests in banking, healthcare, hospitality, aviation etc.

Mahtabur Rahman, who hails from Bangladesh, is also the President of Bangladesh Business Council in Dubai, President of the Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) Commercially Important Persons (CIP) Association (NRBCIP Association) – a global platform of Bangladeshi High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) who have been investing in Bangladesh.

Mahtabur Rahman is one of thousands of Non-Resident Bangladeshi nationals who collectively own more than 75,000 businesses in the UAE and employ more than 225,000 people – making them one of the largest business communities in the UAE. He is the first Non-Resident Bangladeshi to have been awarded a UAE Gold Visa in July 2019.

“I thank His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Presdent, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their visionary leadership that makes the UAE a land of opportunity not only for the UAE nationals but for nationals of more than 200 countries who call the UAE their home,” he said.

“We have always maintained our firm belief in the UAE economy and the country’s leadership. Today, we have been rewarded for our belief, conviction and resolve. I am extremely lucky to be blessed with the kind support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. It is due to his kind support, we could relocate our head office to Ajman, build one of the largest agarwood processing industries in the Gulf in Ajman and grow our business manifold in the Middle East.”

Al Haramain Group, which has diversified business interests in perfumes, tea, banking, education, healthcare and hospitality sectors, currently owns more than 20 business establishments across the GCC, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, United States and other countries with more than 100 branches directly employing more than 1,000 professionals and employees.

Al Haramain Group was established as a small business in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 1970. The company entered UAE market in 1981. Later it shifted its operations and head office to the UAE.

The family hails from the north eastern Sylhet district of Bangladesh and currently owns Al Haramain Hospital Pvt Ltd – the largest healthcare facility in Sylhet – spreading across an area of 120,000 square feet to provide better healthcare services to the needy.

About Al Haramain Group

Al Haramain Group has diversified business interests in perfumes, tea, banking, education and healthcare. It currently owns more than 20 business establishments across the GCC, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, United States and other countries with more than 100 branches directly employing more than 1,000 professionals and employees.

The company traces its origin in the city of Makkah in 1970, when it was retailing religious perfumes to pilgrims. Al Haramain Perfumes, its flagship business, has thrived over the last four decades due to its quality fragrance, authentic products and services.

Al Haramain Perfumes, has been accredited with dual ISO Certificates in QMS (ISO 9001:2015) and GMP (ISO 22716: 2007). Al Haramain Perfumes is a household name all over the world and the products are being sold through leading shopping malls and centers and outlets in many countries.

Al Haramain Perfumes has grown to become synonymous with quality perfumes across the GCC, the Middle East and beyond. Over the years, the company has produced a wide range of products and created outstanding blends to suit varying moods, needs, trends, occasions and personalities.

The Group diversified businesses into various sectors and currently own Asia Pacific University, Al Haramain Tea Co Ltd and Al Haramain Hospital Pvt Ltd.

