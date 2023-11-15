Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Logistics, the leading regional provider of world-class supply chain solutions and logistics services, has today announced the official launch of its Aerospace Logistics division in the UAE. The inauguration, coinciding with the Dubai Airshow 2023, follows a soft launch at the MRO-AIME Middle East 2023.

Al-Futtaim’s Aerospace Logistics services caters to a diverse clientele including Airlines, Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Parts Suppliers, and Asset Leasing Companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes airside deliveries at major UAE airports, multiple carrier options, Technician Onboard Charters (TOC), and 24/7 centralised aerospace operations with global coverage. In addition, the company provides storage solutions for customers that are compliant with The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and ASA-100 standards.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Raman Kumar, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Logistics, said: “We are pleased to launch our Aerospace Logistics division in the UAE. As part of a UAE-based conglomerate with a global network, we are uniquely positioned to deliver unmatched service quality and flexibility to meet the needs of our customers in this burgeoning sector. Driven by a customer-centric and solutions-oriented approach, our 24/7 AOG operations with 300+ stations, combined with our end-to-end solutions, including storage and distribution hubs within the UAE, make us the go-to partner for aerospace companies of any size.”

Dubai is the 7th largest importer of parts for aircraft and spacecraft in the world. Over the next two decades, the Middle East is predicted to see 3.2% continued growth in the MRO services market, setting the region on a heading for soaring demand for efficient and rapid aerospace logistics.

Al-Futtaim Logistics is an authorised economic operator by the UAE Federal Customs Authority and Dubai Customs compliant with the specifications of the World Customs Organization (WCO). Earlier in October, the company was recognised for its innovative approach to aerospace logistics, receiving the Emerging Aerospace Logistics Company Award at the Arabian Cargo Awards 2023.

About Al-Futtaim Logistics

Established in 1980, Al-Futtaim Logistics, part of Al-Futtaim Group, is one of the logistics pioneers in the UAE with global reach to 150 countries through its strategic network partners.

We provide integrated solutions for companies in Automotive, Aerospace, Retail, Premium Fashion, Food & Beverages, Engineering, Exhibitions & Events and Special Projects.

Our service capabilities extend to Global Freight Forwarding & Local Services, Warehousing & Contract Logistics, Local and Cross Border Transportation, Corporate Transportation, Domestic & International Relocations, Finished Vehicle Distribution, Lead Logistics and 4PL.

The company manages over 1.56 million square meters of ambient & cold store warehousing and yard storage with its own fleet and operational centers located in major air and sea hubs in the AE.

The company has won a host of awards for its Leadership in Innovation, Excellence in Logistics and commitment to Sustainable actions in the Middle East.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com