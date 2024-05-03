The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) launched this week the Levante Express service at Jeddah port to strengthen connectivity to ports across both northern and southern Europe. It is being run by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Mawani said its ongoing development efforts further enhance Jeddah Islamic Port's competitive edge and propel it towards its goal of ranking among the top 10 global ports.

The completion of SAR6.6 billion ($1.75 billion) worth of enhancements and upgrades at the Northern Container Terminal this year has significantly boosted operational capabilities, increased handling capacity, and streamlined logistics services.

The Levante Express offers direct connections from Jeddah Islamic Port to major European ports, including La Spezia and Naples (Italy), Mersin (Türkiye), and Alexandria (Egypt).

With regular weekly voyages and a handling capacity of up to 15,000 TEUs, the service promises significant advantages for exporters, importers, and shipping agents, it stated.

The new service reflects investors’ confidence in the port's operational efficiency and its ability to handle diverse cargo types and ship sizes.

This aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which aims to solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

