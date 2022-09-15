In H1 2022, Group net profit (shareholders) hit AED 118 million, up 74% year-on-year.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, held its General Assembly Meeting virtually today, During the meeting, the shareholders approved the Board’s proposal for an interim cash dividend payment at a value of 8.25 fils per share, with a total value of AED 65.31 million for the 6 months period ending on 30 June 2022.

Agthia recently posted strong H1 results with revenues reaching AED 2 Billion – up 51% year-on-year. Group Net Profit attributable to shareholders grew to AED 118 million for the period, a 74% increase relative to H1 202, reflecting the impact of the Group’s recent acquisitions as well as its cost optimization efforts as part of its five-year growth strategy.

In April 2021, as part of the launch of its 2025 Strategy to become an F&B leader in the MENAP region and beyond, the Group adopted a semi-annual dividend policy, which aligns with its commitment to maximizing shareholders’ returns. The semi-annual dividend policy recognizes the Group’s growing scale and enhanced financial profile while maintaining the capacity to deploy capital through a disciplined M&A strategy.

Agthia recently announced an AED 90 million investment in a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to drive growth for its protein vertical and in response to strong demand from local customers. Also, in July 2022, the Board approved the acquisition of a strategic 60% stake in Auf Group, a specialized healthy snacks and coffee manufacturer and retailer in Egypt.

-Ends-

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. Agthia offers a world class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey and the wider Middle East. More than 9,300 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing various products in categories such as: Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB); Proteins and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

For more information, please visit www.agthia.com or email us on corpcoms@agthia.com

Media Inquiries: press@30n.org