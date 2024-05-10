One Acre Fund Nigeria officially flagged off its 2024 Input Delivery Season, marking a pivotal moment in the journey towards empowering smallholder farmers across the country /Nigeria.The event, attended by government officials, community leaders, development partners, and enthusiastic farmers, underscored the organization’s commitment to transforming agriculture and fostering sustainable rural livelihoods.The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as attendees gathered at the One Acre Fund Shop located at Bosso local government Council’s Secretariat Junction in Bosso local government area of Niger State on Thursday.

The Country Director of One Acre Fund Nigeria, Adetola Adegbite, in his opening remarks, highlighted the significant impact of the organization’s initiatives in the north Central Geo- Political zone/ region.He emphasized the achievements of One Acre Fund in 2023, the impact the organization is making in the lives of smallholder farmers and how thousands of farmers across Niger State and beyond are benefitting.According to him, the 2024 Input Delivery Season promises to be even more transformative, with plans to distribute 6 million trees to 220,000 farmers in Niger, Nasarawa, and Kwara States,adding that this expansion reflects One Acre Fund’s dedication to reaching underserved communities and promoting sustainable agricultural practices on a larger scale.In his words, “as we launch the 2024 Input Delivery Season, our mission remains clear: to ensure last-mile access to quality inputs, to empower farmers with knowledge and resources, and to cultivate thriving agricultural communities that drive economic growth and food security”.

Delivering a keynote address on the importance of last-tmile delivery to farmers, the Field Operations lead, Mr. Emmanuel Bamgboye explained that last-mile delivery holds immense importance in the context of agricultural development, particularly for smallholder farmers who often face significant challenges in accessing quality inputs and resources.According to him, “at One Acre Fund, we recognize that timely access to seeds, fertilizers, and other essential agricultural inputs is a cornerstone of successful farming operations”.“For farmers like those we serve here in Niger State and beyond, last-mile delivery means more than just convenience; it is a lifeline that empowers them to maximize their productivity and improve their livelihoods.

By bringing inputs directly to farmers’ doorsteps and fields, we eliminate barriers that can hinder their ability to thrive” he said.In his goodwill message, the Niger State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Musa Salihu Bawa Bosso, represented by Mallam Adamu Maikasuwa Garba, expressed sincere appreciation for the impactful contributions of One Acre Fund in advancing agricultural development within the region.He highlighted the organization’s significant role in enhancing food production, promoting environmental conservation, and empowering rural communities across Niger State. Mallam Adamu Maikasuwa Garba conveyed the state government’s strong support and commitment to partnering with organizations like One Acre Fund to further strengthen the agricultural sector and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

The District Head (Hakimin) of Maikunkele, Alhaji Suleiman Dada, also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and endorsement on behalf of the local community. He emphasized the positive impact of One Acre Fund's interventions in Maikunkele, including increased agricultural productivity, improved access to quality inputs, and enhanced community well-being.ALSO READ:Tinubu, Buhari celebrate Awujale at 90 Alhaji Suleiman Dada reiterated the community's readiness to collaborate with One Acre Fund and other stakeholders to ensure sustained agricultural development and prosperity for all residents. His words underscored the collective support and enthusiasm within the community for initiatives that empower farmers and promote sustainable rural development.Meanwhile, Farmers who were on ground to receive their inputs expressed their gratitude for the support provided by One Acre Fund, sharing stories of increased yields, improved livelihoods, and strengthened community bonds.The event featured the cutting of ribbon to mark officially, the beginning of the distribution of inputs to farmers for the 2024 planting season.

