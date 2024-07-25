The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun sensitisation of rural farmers on the 2024 Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) seasonal climate prediction to farmers in the communities.

Mandate secretary, FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Lawan Geidam said the sensitisation was another strategy to address challenges posed by climate change.

Geidam who was represented by the Director of Administration and Finance in the Secretariat, Mallam Ishaq Sadeeq during the flagoff of the campaign in Gwagwalada area council, said the exercise would avail farmers with vital information on weather conditions which will help them easily adapt to changes to mitigate the impact it may have on agricultural activities, especially farm produce.

He said “Over the past two to three decades, the world has faced unpredictable weather patterns, global warming, drought, torrential rainfall, and other extreme weather conditions that significantly threaten food and nutrition security. These challenges have forced many farmers to abandon their farms and seek alternative livelihoods in urban areas, posing a severe threat to food production”.

Geidam praised NiMeT for its consistent efforts in publishing annual climate reports, which provide farmers with timely and accurate information on planting schedules and crop selection.

He emphasized that the sensitization program will enhance the capacity of farmers to adapt to climate-related risks, thereby boosting agricultural productivity.

The secretary urged the agriculture officers who will be deployed to the various communities to approach their assignments with seriousness, viewing them as noble services for the greater good of society.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NiMeT, Prof. Charles Anosike, represented by the Assistant General Manager of AGROMET, Alfa Ibrahim, highlighted the significance of NiMeT’s Seasonal Climate Prediction as a flagship document that has substantially enhanced farmers’ yields and served as a vital advisory tool for stakeholders across all levels of government.

He emphasized that NiMeT has meticulously produced the report, providing comprehensive information for all states in the federation and the FCT, including detailed data at the Area Council level, such as crop weather calendars and livestock comfortability indices.

On his part, the Project Coordinator of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Project in the FCT, Hajiya Umma Abubakar, emphasized that the project is supporting the downscaling exercise as part of its institutional support initiative to ensure that critical climate information reaches all six Area Councils and 17 chiefdoms of the FCT.

The project she added will provide support for the implementation strategies which encompasses mobilisation of farmers, capacity-building and Strengthening communication channels between farmers and the Agriculture Secretariat to facilitate seamless feedback and support.

