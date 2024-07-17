Agricultural inputs totalling N4 billion were on Tuesday distributed to 48,000 farmers across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State by the Governor, Comrade Dr Nasiru Idris to enhance optimal food production in this wet season farming.

The ceremony which took place at the premises of Kebbi State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (KARDA), Kalgo, a suburb of Birnin Kebbi metropolis, was under the auspices N-CARES programme aimed at bolstering food production and ensuring food security in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Governor expressed happiness that food production in the state has been jerked up by over 300 per cent facilitated by the programme.

“This was due to the judicious and accountable use of resources of the State as we ranked 5th in Nigeria, we will do everything humanely possible to emerge first next year, we can do it and we will do it.

The Governor assured that under his administration, no farmer will be left behind, saying, “Agriculture is our comparative advantage. therefore agriculture will continue to receive its pride of place under my watch.”

He also announced another N3 billion worth of agricultural assets to be distributed to farmers across the state to increase food production.

“The Cares Programme under which the items were distributed today, will also procure 100 truckloads of fertiliser for distribution to farmers, Kebbi State Government will similarly distribute 100 truckloads while Local Government Councils combined will distribute 110 truckloads of the commodity free.”

He warned that nobody should be seen in the market selling government-provided fertiliser, adding that our security agencies have been mandated to keep surveillance, arrest and prosecute all violators of the order.

He also said that the N-CARES programme will touch other areas like WASH and the provision of more agricultural inputs.

Idris announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the revocation of the Zuru road contract, saying that documentation was ongoing for the state government to take over the project.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abba Sani Kalgo, said that the extension of the project was apt and timely.

The Commissioner said that the programme has been designed to address all the emerging economic problems facing the people of the state sequel to the uncommon resilience and commitment of Governor Nasir Idris.

