In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations and explore economic opportunities for the enhancement of Agriculture and Food Security in the country, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has met with the Belgian Ambassador, H.E Pieter Leenknegt.

The meeting, which held in the Minister’s office in Abuja, focused on enhancing economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on agriculture and food security.

In a statement, Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations said during the diplomatic talk, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s improving economic outlook, noting declining inflation, stabilizing prices, and increased savings in the federation account.

Edun also reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to key macroeconomic reforms, acknowledging however, the initial impact on the cost of living, and assured that the measures are already yielding positive results.

The Minister emphasized the government’s focus on supporting farmers through favourable policies to boost agricultural productivity.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Leenknegt expressed Belgium’s interest in deepening economic relations, with both parties pledging continued collaboration for mutual benefits.

Manga stated that the meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Belgium.

“As the two countries continue to explore opportunities for cooperation, we look forward to a brighter future for both nations,” he added.

