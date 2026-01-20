Muscat, Oman – AeroVecto Aviation Services (AVAS), the aviation services arm of AeroVecto, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Vigelon, a Canadian-based company developing AI-powered predictive maintenance and fleet management software for advanced air mobility.

Under the agreement, AVAS will serve as Vigelon’s local partner in Oman, distributing and supporting Vigelon’s software solutions for eVTOL and air operators across the country. The partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Oman’s advanced air mobility ecosystem, aligning with the national vision for sustainable urban transport and innovation.

The partnership will provide operators access to innovative maintenance tools, while also working closely with regulators to align with national standards. Both companies see this collaboration as a foundation for future opportunities, including integration with AeroVecto’s Shuttle platform.

The agreement underscores both companies’ shared commitment to advancing the adoption of eVTOL technologies and supporting Oman’s broader sustainability and innovation goals.

“This partnership represents more than a distribution agreement, it’s about building the foundation for safe, efficient, and sustainable eVTOL operations in Oman. By combining Vigelon’s innovative technology with our local expertise, we are positioning Oman as a leader in advanced air mobility services.” – Fahad Al Riyami, CEO of AVAS

“We are excited to partner with AeroVecto Aviation Services, whose vision and commitment to innovation align closely with our own. Together, we will deliver revolutionary maintenance solutions that support operators and regulators in shaping the future of air mobility in the region.” – Ali Taleb, CEO of Vigelon About AeroVecto

SkyCrest Aviation (operating as AeroVecto) is an Omani aerospace company developing Shuttle, a hybrid-electric aircraft built to redefine urban public transport, enhancing intracity transport with comfort, safety, and accessibility in mind. The company’s Aviation Services division aims to support the integration of advanced air mobility in Oman and the region.

Learn more at www.aerovecto.com/avas

Media: press@aerovecto.com

About Vigelon

Vigelon is a Canadian aviation software company building a digital backbone for drones and next-generation aircraft. Its platform delivers fleet intelligence, maintenance automation, and compliance-ready workflows to improve aircraft uptime, safety, and operational scalability across advanced air mobility programs.

Vigelon works with operators, OEMs, and MROs to turn flight and maintenance data into actionable operational insight.

Learn more at www.vigelon.com

Media: info@vigelon.com