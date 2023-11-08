Dubai, UAE: Advanced Watertek, a leading provider of water treatment solutions, delivered an insightful presentation that emphasized the alignment of offshore operations with Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements. The presentation, led by Deepak Machado, Senior Sales Specialist at Advanced Watertek, took place at the prestigious Offshore Jackup Middle East (OJME) conference held at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Deepak showcased the critical importance of promoting sustainability in offshore operations. He underscored the necessity of providing robust health facilities on offshore platforms, the role of high-quality equipment in producing clean and safe water, and the importance of adopting environmentally friendly technologies. He also highlighted waste evaluation before disposal as a critical aspect of responsible offshore operations. A key focal point of his presentation was the importance of conveying these sustainability goals across all levels of the organization to achieve alignment with SDGs and ESG requirements.

Advanced Watertek’s thought-provoking presentation at the Offshore Jackup Middle East (OJME) underlines the company’s commitment to not only deliver innovative water treatment solutions but also advocate responsible and sustainable offshore operations. Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek said, “At Advanced Watertek we are committed to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. We are happy that we can play a role in mitigating the environmental impact of offshore operations, an industry we work so closely with.”

Advanced Watertek is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions across the Middle East. The company specializes in design, manufacture, and commissioning of state-of-the-art systems for the oil & gas, marine, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B and mining industries, among others.

For media enquiries, please contact:

mktg@advancedwatertek.com

Website: www.advancedwatertek.com