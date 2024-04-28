Loubna Imenchal, VP / Head of Enterprise Business, Logitech AMECA (Africa, Middle East, Central Asia) is leading this initiative with Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO of Women Choice

The platform will include monthly events and key networking opportunities with the IT community

Dubai, UAE: Today, live from the beautiful SLS hotel in the heart of Dubai, Logitech (leader in consumer electronics) and Women Choice (an impact-driven organization focused on the employment of women) jointly announced the launch of ‘LogiConnect’, a regional platform dedicated to help women in IT in the UAE and Middle East with their careers and networking.

Logitech is a world leader in products that connect people to the digital experiences they care about. Through the ‘LogiConnect’ community, the same principles and values apply: connecting women around topics they care about.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to use my position of leadership at Logitech to launch a meaningful initiative. Our goal is to bridge the gap for women in the tech industry, empowering them to step into leadership roles with confidence. Through our 'Women's Choice' program, we provide guidance and support, creating a supportive community where women can grow and thrive. Our ultimate aim is to foster a tech industry that is more inclusive and diverse, benefiting everyone involved" said Loubna Imenchal, VP / Head of Enterprise Business, Logitech AMECA (Africa, Middle East, Central Asia).

Women Choice is led by Founder and CEO, Nezha Alaoui, serial entrepreneur and social innovator, who created unique and impacting ways to help boost the employment of women across the Middle East and Africa region.

“When Loubna and I discussed ways to further support the women in IT in the United Arab Emirates and the whole Middle East region, we realized that there were plenty of great initiatives but something was missing, a community to link women in IT together, regardless of the role, seniority or city they live in. With ‘LogiConnect’, we want to create a safe space for women in IT to come forward with their concerns, questions and receive support to navigate their careers and the industry. I am truly excited to see all these joint initiatives between Women Choice and key players from the region come to life, knowing it will help create a lasting impact” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

About Women Choice

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.9M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MEA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

