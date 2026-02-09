Steady construction progress at Knightsbridge, Dubai’s First Climate-Adaptive Wellness Community

A limited collection of 112 homes in Meydan District 11, comprising four-bedroom townhouses and five- and six-bedroom waterfront villas, prices starting from AED 7.94 million

Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community, integrating sustainability, British-inspired design, and long-term liveability within a lagoon-led masterplan

Dubai, UAE: LEOS Developments has shared a steady construction progress at Knightsbridge, its landmark residential development in Meydan District 11 and Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community. The update follows continued on-site advancement and strong market demand, with 78% of units already sold ahead of the project’s scheduled completion in Q4 2027.

Positioned as a boutique waterfront community and inspired by British architectural heritage, Knightsbridge comprises 112 exclusive homes, including five- and six-bedroom waterfront villas and four-bedroom townhouses. These residences are priced from AED 7.94 million and offered through an exclusive 50:50 payment plan. Developed within a lagoon-led masterplan, the project integrates advanced environmental technologies with timeless design, positioning wellness and sustainability at the core of everyday living.

Jake Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of LEOS Developments, said, “Knightsbridge reflects how residential development in Dubai is evolving. Buyers are increasingly focused on communities that are designed to perform over time environmentally, socially, and commercially. Our focus with this project has been to create a climate-adaptive environment that responds to Dubai’s future needs, while delivering a living experience rooted in quality, sustainability, and long-term relevance.”

Architecturally, Knightsbridge blends classic British elegance with modern innovation. Bay-style windows maximise the natural light, while curved forms and carefully selected materials support thermal efficiency and climate control. Interiors are crafted using premium biodegradable and sustainable materials, designed by leading British designers. The spaces are finished with natural tones, marble and wood accents, as well as state-of-the-art kitchens that reflect both craftsmanship and contemporary living.

The development is further distinguished by its climate-adaptive approach, with more than 70% of the community dedicated to greenery and open space. Regenerative sustainable lagoons, re-oxygenating waterfalls, shaded pedestrian routes, and climate-responsive architecture are designed to enhance comfort while reducing environmental impact. This approach has been recognised by the industry, with Knightsbridge named Sustainable Project of the Year 2025 by Construction Week Middle East, alongside shortlistings for Off-Plan Project of the Year 2025 and Sustainable Project of the Year 2025, and the Residential Property Dubai 2024–2025 award by Dubai Property Awards.

The community offers a comprehensive suite of wellness-led amenities, including swimmable lagoons, running tracks, yoga spaces inspired by Japanese Rapha practices, outdoor cinemas, fresh harvest gardens, stargazing zones, private wellness areas, and fully smart homes with AI-enabled security and automation. Together, these elements reinforce Knightsbridge’s positioning as a future-focused residential environment designed to support physical, mental, and environmental wellbeing.

Strategically located in the heart of Meydan District 11, Knightsbridge benefits from direct access to Dubai’s major road networks, including E66 and E311, ensuring connectivity to key business and lifestyle destinations while strengthening the project’s appeal to both end-users and long-term investors.

By combining sustainability, wellness, and architectural distinction within a single master-planned environment, Knightsbridge reflects LEOS Developments’ broader vision of creating residential communities that respond to Dubai’s evolving lifestyle expectations while delivering enduring value over time.

About LEOS Developments

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai’s highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and LEOS’ new masterplan, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.