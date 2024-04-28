Doha, Qatar – Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs, one of the centers operating under the umbrella of Qatar Social Work Foundation which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, on Thursday, which falls on 25 / 4 / 2024. This MoU aims at promoting the activities, products and successes of the Shafallah Centre, through Al Meera’s effective support and in line with its CSR programme.

The MoU was signed during an official ceremony at Al Meera’s main headquarters, attended by a group of senior management officials and employees from both sides, in the presence of Mr. Yousef Ali Al Obaidan, Chief Executive Officer of Al Meera and Mrs. Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center.

As part of the collaboration, which marks as one of the many initiatives that will soon take place, Al Meera will allocate kiosks in its branches to showcase and sell products crafted by students at the Shafallah Center, providing them with a place to display their talents and celebrating their achievements. It will be launched at Al Meera Legtaifiya branch and will be expanded later according to the needs of the Shafallah Center and availabilty. Al Meera will also be providing targeted training programs that aim to enhance the students’ skills and support their professional development. In addition, Al Meera will promote and support all events, products, and successes of the Shafallah Center through its social media channels.

On this occasion, Al Meera stated:

“In our pursuit of corporate social responsibility and community engagement, Al Meera is honored to partner with the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs. Through this MoU, we aim to showcase the talents and successes of these remarkable individuals and provide them with tangible support and opportunities for growth. By allocating kiosks in our branches, promoting their products, and offering targeted training programs with the possibility of employment, we strive to foster inclusivity and celebrate the achievements of every member of our community."

Mrs. Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs, said:

"We are thrilled to finalize this Memorandum of Understanding with Al Meera, Qatar's leading national retailer. This collaboration will create exciting avenues for supporting our affiliates and members, fostering their talents, and showcasing their creativity through Al Meera's nationwide network of branches. We extend our sincere gratitude to Al Meera for their partnership. At the Shafallah Center, we prioritize building strong partnerships with institutions and companies in Qatar in order to expand our reach and provide even greater support to a vital segment of society – people with disabilities."

Al Meera, as Qatar's largest national retailer with an extensive network of branches, prioritizes social responsibility through a comprehensive program focused on societal well-being. It actively collaborates with schools, universities, and institutions to support activities and events ranging from donations and sponsorships to cultural preservation, sports, health initiatives, and programs for individuals with special needs. Moreover, Al Meera aligns its growth with Qatar's urban development plan, contributing to economic growth and the Qatar National Vision 2030.