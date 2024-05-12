Self-operating arcade games will be situated throughout ROSHN’s communities, with a focus on retail locations such as ROSHN Front

MoU will further enhance ROSHN’s position as the destination of choice for entertainment options, elevating quality of life for visitors and residents alike

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malahi that will further enhance ROSHN’s venues as the destination of choice for entertainment seekers. Malahi will place the latest self-operating arcade technology under its Remote brand in select ROSHN venues, including ROSHN Front. These arcade machines, which are self-operating and feature the latest in payment technologies, will raise the quality of life for ROSHN’s visitors and residents, diversifying the entertainment options on offer and making ROSHN’s destinations as the places to visit for leisure and fun.

The first arcade games will be positioned in ROSHN Front in May. The MoU was signed at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo between Lee Talbott, ROSHN’s Senior Director, Retail Portfolio Development and Malahi’s Chairman, Mohammed Al Nemer.

“Our aim is to create iconic destinations that are home to the best in retail, F&B and entertainment, and this MoU with Malahi will further position ROSHN’s venues as the places to visit, be it for a couple of hours or for a day out,” said ROSHN’s Lee Talbott. “We cannot wait to see Malahi’s arcades rolled out and being played throughout ROSHN’s venues nationwide”.