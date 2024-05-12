Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, has officially inaugurated its new office in New Cairo in Egypt. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing growth within the Egyptian market and emphasizes its dedication to further development. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of the Saudi Commercial Attaché, Anwar bin Hasusah, alongside Foodics Co-Founder and CEO, Ahmad Al-Zaini.

At the event, Foodics Egypt unveiled its new state-of-the-art office, a testament to its dedication to innovation beyond just technology. Designed to foster a dynamic and collaborative environment, the office not only boosts operational efficiency but also enhances the workspace for its employees. This strategic setup is key to expanding Foodics' reach, delivering exceptional service, and reinforcing its status as a leader in the F&B sector. Additionally, Foodics' alignment with Egypt's 2030 vision for digital transformation positions the company as a pivotal player in the future of the F&B industry.

Ahmed AlZaini, Foodics Co-Founder and CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to unveil our new office in Egypt. This marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. We are confident that this strategic move will significantly strengthen our presence in the Egyptian market, allowing us to deliver the very best services to our valued customers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this remarkable achievement".

Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics Egypt, added: "The opening of this new office is not just a physical expansion, but a reinforcement of our commitment to providing top-notch solutions tailored to the unique needs of the local market. Foodics Egypt has witnessed remarkable growth, with business volume increasing by an average of three-fold annually in the last two years, and achieving growth rates of up to 50% in the first quarter of 2024. Starting with just four employees serving a small area in Cairo, now we boast a workforce of 100 employees and have expanded our reach to over 15 governorates. It's an exciting time for us as we continue to innovate and grow alongside Egypt's flourishing F&B sector”.

It's important to note that Foodics provides a comprehensive range of tailored solutions for the F&B industry in Egypt. These include a cloud-based Restaurant Management System (RMS) and an all-inclusive Point of Sale (POS) system that centralizes operations from orders to inventory management. Foodics Online enhances direct sales by enabling customers to order and pay through the platform, eliminating intermediaries and reducing commission costs. The Foodics Kiosk offers a self-ordering and payment solution to improve efficiency and profitability. Additionally, the Marketplace features a selection of external applications to enhance overall management. Foodics Accounting, introduced in 2023, provides a specialized accounting solution for real-time financial data management. Furthermore, Foodics Marketplace offers various external applications that can be integrated with Foodics systems to improve the overall experience of managing restaurants and cafes.

Foodics’ Boilerplate

Foodics is the leading Restaurant and Payment Tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Foodics has been working in Egypt since 2020 and was able to achieve remarkable growth, with business volume increasing by an average of three-fold annually in the last two years, and achieving growth rates of up to 50% in the first quarter of 2024. Foodics in Egypt helps a group of distinguished brands in the F&B sector to control all its different operations at any time and from anywhere. The company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their businesses. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in Saudi Arabia in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD170 mil in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.