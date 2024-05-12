Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is partnering with Bloomberg Media and Media City Qatar as the Innovation Sponsor for the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2024, held from May 14 to 16, 2024. On the event's third day, the QRDI Council will deliver the "Innovation Day," featuring various sessions and discussions dedicated to science, technology, and innovation.

In alignment with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3), this year's joint efforts focus on innovation as a key element in equipping the country's new specialized economic clusters with technology-based competitive advantages while addressing national challenges that demand innovative solutions. QRDI Council has extended invitations to a broad spectrum of stakeholders within the RDI ecosystem to participate in the sessions and discussions.

On Innovation Day, several speakers from different sectors across the RDI ecosystem will gather to conduct discussions and breakout sessions on utilizing innovation, technology development, and RDI talent to reinforce stable economic growth for a better and more sustainable future.

This year, the fourth Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, is focusing on the main topics driving global conversations and spotlighting the region’s rising prominence, where ambition converges with capital, key states are strategically deploying wealth to enhance their global influence, diversify economies, and gain international prominence.

To check out the Innovation Day's agenda and the rest of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 Program, please visit: https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/2024-program/

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto "locally empowered, globally connected". Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council's commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

