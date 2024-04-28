IMS Developments has successfully concluded the sale of the first phase of its latest residential project, “Helio Sun,” in New Heliopolis, with the second phase set to be launched within the next month, Invest-Gate reports.

Muhammad Atef, the Sales Department Director of IMS Developments, explained that the Helio Sun project has experienced high demand from customers due to its unique features, its close proximity to the New Administrative Capital (NAC), various access points, and competitive prices starting at EGP 11,500 per sqm.

Atif mentioned that the company has obtained all necessary building permits for the project and has commenced excavation work. Additionally, they have entered into contracts with multiple companies for building materials to initiate construction during the current period, aiming to accelerate the construction pace and deliver the project to customers before the specified contract deadlines.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to catering to customer requirements by offering a range of projects in different sizes. This aligns with their strategy and expansion plan for the current year. Notably, the “Helio Sun” project offers various residential units ranging from 101 sqm to 155 sqm.

The company strategically selected a prime location in close proximity to vital areas. Situated near the Suez Road and Ismailia Road, and just minutes away from Madinaty, the NAC, and New Cairo, the “Helio Sun” project stands out, granting customers convenient access to entertainment and bustling destinations.