Ubhar Capital announces its appointment as a liquidity provider for “Oman Arab Bank”, listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities.

Ubhar Capital is the largest and most diversified financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman with more than thirty partnerships in the countries of the region and twenty other business relationships across more than dozens of countries. Ubhar Capital was the first company to obtain a license to practice market making & liquidity providing activity in the Muscat Stock Exchange. The company has the necessary technical and administrative capabilities to provide the service.

Ubhar Capital will commence operation by trading in the shares as of 21 May 2024 independently, within specific controls and standards according to the requirements of the regulatory authorities. The liquidity provider is appointed to enhance liquidity on the shares of listed companies and meet their needs through the trading mechanism to reduce the discrepancy between the bid and ask prices, and work to raise the daily trading volume and reduce price fluctuations, which reduces the risk of weak liquidity on the listed shares.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Sa’adi, CEO of Ubhar Capital, commented "We are pleased to have been appointed as a Liquidity Provider for Oman Arab Bank. Ubhar Capital will aim to create healthy and consistent levels of trading, improving the bid/ask spread and enhancing the order book. Liquidity provision has proven its efficacy in improving liquidity, which reflects on the shareholder value and is an indicator of the issuer’s commitment to shareholders. We welcome Oman Arab Bank on board, and we assure its shareholders of our commitment to deliver the agreed upon mandate."

-Ends-

For more information

Please contact Market Making & Liquidity Provider team | E-mail: ubhar-mm-lp@u-capital.net | website: www.u-capital.net