RIYADH – Rasan Information Technology Company (“Rasan” or the “Company” or the “Issuer”) and together with its subsidiaries (the “Group”), the leading FinTech and InsurTech services provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom”), today announces the price range for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) and the commencement of the institutional book-building period for Participating Parties.

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 35 and SAR 37 per share (the “Price Range”). The institutional book-building period commences Sunday, 12 May 2024, and will end on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

On 25 March 2024, the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) announced its approval of the Company’s application for registering its share capital and Offering 22,740,000 ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 1 SAR per share, of the Company’s issued shares by way of (i) the sale of 17,440,000 existing ordinary shares (the “Sale Shares”) by the Company’s current shareholders in proportion with their existing shareholding (the “Selling Shareholders”)[1], and, (ii) the issuance of 5,300,000 new ordinary shares (the “New Shares”) (referred to with the Sale Shares as (the “Offer Shares” and each as an “Offer Share”) for public offering through a capital increase. The Sale Shares represent 23% and the New Shares represent 7% of the Company’s issued share capital, respectively, upon completion of the Offering, totalling 30% of the Company’s issued share capital (after issuance of the New Shares and the Company’s capital increase). The final offer price of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the book-building period.

For more information, visit the Company’s IPO website: https://ipo.rasan.co/

BACKGROUND TO THE OFFERING

The Company has appointed Saudi Fransi Capital and Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as its financial advisors (the “ Financial Advisors ”), bookrunners (the “ Bookrunners ”), joint global coordinators and underwriters (the “ Underwriters ”) in connection with the Offering of the Offer Shares. The Company has also appointed Saudi Fransi Capital as the Lead Manager (the “ Lead Manager ”).

”), bookrunners (the “ ”), joint global coordinators and underwriters (the “ ”) in connection with the Offering of the Offer Shares. The Company has also appointed Saudi Fransi Capital as the Lead Manager (the “ ”). Banque Saudi Fransi and Alrajhi Bank have been appointed as the receiving agents (the “ Receiving Agents ”) for the Individual Subscribers’ tranche.

”) for the Individual Subscribers’ tranche. The CMA and Saudi Exchange approvals have been obtained for the Offering and listing as outlined below:

Rasan to register its shares and offer 22,740,000 ordinary shares representing 30% of the Company’s issued share capital of 75,800,000 shares (the “Shares”) by way of a sale by the Selling Shareholders and issuance of the New Shares.

The Company’s shares, including the Offer Shares, will be listed and traded on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the IPO and listing formalities with the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The Company’s substantial shareholders[2] who own 5% or more of its Shares will be subject to a lock-up period of 6 months, which will begin from commencement of trading of the Shares on the Saudi Exchange.

The Offering will be restricted to the following groups of subscribers: Tranche (A): Participating Parties: this tranche comprises the parties entitled to participate in the book-building process as specified in the Instructions for Book Building Process and Allocation Method in Initial Public Offerings issued by the board of the CMA, which includes investment funds, companies, Qualified Foreign Investors, GCC corporate investors and certain other foreign investors pursuant to swap arrangements (collectively the “ Participating Parties ” and each a ” Participating Party ”). The number of the Offer Shares provisionally allocated to the Participating Parties is 22,740,000 Offer Shares, representing 100% of the Offer Shares. Final allocation shall be after the end of the individual subscription period, and if there is sufficient demand from the Individual Subscribers (as defined below), the Joint Financial Advisors, in consultation with the Company, will have the right to reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Participating Parties to 20,466,000 Shares, representing 90% of the Offer Shares.



Tranche (B): Individual Subscribers: this tranche comprises Saudi Arabian natural persons, including any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi individual who can subscribe for her own benefit or on behalf of her minor children on the condition that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor children, in addition to any non-Saudi natural person who is a resident in the Kingdom, or GCC nationals, who have a bank account and are entitled to open an investment account with one of the Receiving Agents (as defined below) and an active stock portfolio with one of the Capital Market Institution affiliated with a Receiving Agent through which the subscription is being made (collectively, the “ Individual Subscribers ” and each a “ Individual Subscriber ”). A subscription for shares made by a person in the name of his divorcee will be deemed invalid and the law will be enforced against such an applicant if a transaction of this nature is proved to have occurred. If a duplicate subscription is made, the second subscription will be considered void and only the first subscription will be considered. A maximum of 2,274,000 Shares, representing 10% of the Offer Shares, will be allocated to Individual Subscribers. If Individual Subscribers do not subscribe for all the shares allocated to them, the Joint Financial Advisors may reduce the number of shares allotted to them in proportion to the number of shares for which they subscribed.



The Offer Shares will be offered to certain Qualified Foreign Investors (“ QFIs ”) or to foreign investors located outside the United States through swap agreements (“ SWAP ”). This class of Participating Entities will subscribe outside the United States in “offshore transactions” in accordance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act . The Offer Shares have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America or under any other law or regulation outside the Kingdom. This Offering may not be considered as an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction where this Offering is unlawful or is not permitted.



EXPECTED OFFERING TIMELINE

Key Events Date Bidding period for Participating Parties and book-building process A period of five (5) days commencing on Sunday 04/11/1445H (corresponding to 12/05/2024G) until the end of Thursday 08/11/1445H (corresponding to 16/05/2024G) Subscription period for Individual Subscribers A period of two (2) days, commencing on Wednesday 21/11/1445H (corresponding to 29/05/2024G) until the end of Thursday 22/11/1445H (corresponding to 30/05/2024G) Deadline for submission of subscription forms by Participating Parties based on the initial allocation of Offering shares Thursday 15/11/1445H (corresponding to 23/05/2024G) Deadline for submission of subscription forms and payment of subscription amounts for Individual Subscribers Thursday 22/11/1445H (corresponding to 30/05/2024G) Deadline for payment of the subscription amounts for Participating Parties based on the number of provisionally allocated Offering shares Monday 19/11/1445H (corresponding to 27/05/2024G) Announcement of the final allocation of the Offering shares Tuesday 27/11/1445H (corresponding to 04/06/2024G) Refund of excess subscription amounts (if any) Thursday 29/11/1445H (corresponding to 06/06/2024G) Expected date of commencement of trading on the Exchange Trading of the Company’s shares on the Saudi Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant regulatory requirements are satisfied. Trading will be announced on the Saudi Exchange’s website (www. saudiexchange.sa).

Note: The above timetable and dates therein are indicative. Actual dates will be communicated through announcements appearing on the websites of the Saudi Exchange (www.saudiexchange.sa) and the websites of the Joint Financial Advisors.

CONTACT DETAILS

Company Email Role Saudi Fransi Capital Rasan.ipo@fransicapital.com.sa Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Underwriter Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia lneqsy@morganstanley.com Financial Advisor, Joint Global Coordinator, Bookrunner and Underwriter FGS Global RasanIPO@fgsglobal.com Media and Communications Advisor

Receiving Entities Banque Saudi Fransi

Alrajhi Bank

[1] Please refer to Rasan’s prospectus for the full list of the Selling Shareholders

[2] Please refer to Rasan’s prospectus for the full list of the substantial shareholders