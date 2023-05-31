Through this MoU, ADU and Danat Al Emarat Hospital will exchange knowledge and expertise to equip students with valuable skills and enhance their employability prospects

UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, ADU and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the University’s College of Health Sciences in enhancing the training programs in the field of health sciences as well as the students’ employability.

The MoU aims to facilitate student placements, offer training programs and enable the exchange of expertise. It will also provide the students with the opportunity to gain practical experience and industry exposure at Danat Al Emarat Hospital.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at ADU and Mr. Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, in the presence of leadership from both entities.

The partnership seeks to enable joint research collaborations and programs between both parties in an effort to promote academic excellence. The agreement will boost the role of human resources, administrative, and leadership practices as well as to drive innovation in the field of health sciences. Parallelly, ADU and Danat Al Emarat will offer research grants for students, researchers, and faculty members.

Both entities will work hand-in-hand to organize conferences, workshops, seminars, and academic and training programs, which will discuss the latest developments and best practices in medicine.

ADU and Danat Al Emarat Hospital join forces to enrich the educational experience available to students, faculty and staff members. This collaboration will grant ADU students’ access to advanced medical diagnostic laboratories, enabling them to receive hands-on training in various disciplines such as public health, occupational and environmental health and safety, diagnostic medicine, laboratory medicine, as well as molecular and medical genetics.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital will provide ADU with consultation services for the development, modification and program advisory boards of the University's health and medical sciences department. This collaborative effort is focused on addressing the demands of the health industry, meeting national and community needs and ensuring continuous improvement in the quality of the programs offered to future generations.

In accordance with the “Frontline Workers Scholarship”, ADU will offer robust assistance to Danat Al Emarat Hospital’s frontline workers, facilitating their enrollment in bachelor's and master's programs across the university.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with a prestigious partner such as Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children. At ADU, we continuously work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare our students for the ever-evolving job market. Through this MoU, we are dedicated to offering our students a diverse range of opportunities that enrich their academic journey and provide invaluable practical experiences and knowledge in the field of health sciences. At ADU, we always aim to provide our students with access to a variety of internships and career opportunities through local and international partnerships with leading academic institutions and employers.”

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director said: “Through this MoU, we are laying the foundation for a fruitful partnership that will facilitate student placements, offer comprehensive training programs, and foster the exchange of invaluable expertise. We are excited about the road ahead and the life-changing experiences that await students at Danat Al Emarat Hospital. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, we aim to equip students with practical experience and industry exposure vital for their professional growth.”

Al Naqbi added: “Together, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children and Abu Dhabi University are dedicated to nurturing a future-ready workforce of healthcare professionals who possess the knowledge, skills, and compassion to address the evolving healthcare needs of our society. This collaboration exemplifies our shared vision of excellence in education, healthcare, and research, and we look forward to a partnership that will make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape. We are sure that all those involved will gain the benefits of this valuable partnership.”

Danat Al Emarat Hospital, a Mubadala Health partner, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters with 200 beds.

The College of Health Sciences is home to undergraduate programs in Public Health and Environmental Health and Safety, Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, and Human Nutrition and Dietetics. The collective educational mission of the health sciences programs is to provide students with a broad and flexible multidisciplinary curriculum, producing graduates equipped with both theoretical and practical knowledge related to their chosen programs well as overarching scientific and technical knowledge.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs. Additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

To know more about ADU, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com