Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea University, one of South Korea’s leading institutions, to foster global academic collaboration and experiential learning opportunities for students. Complementing this milestone, ADU also completed the second edition of its International Study Abroad Program (ISAP 2026) that connects international students with the UAE’s world-class innovation ecosystem, sustainability initiatives and cultural landscape.

The student exchange agreement with Korea University establishes a structured framework for student exchange between both institutions, creating new opportunities for international exposure. The agreement promotes academic cooperation, research collaboration, and cultural exchange, providing students with valuable exposure to diverse educational systems and global perspectives. This partnership builds on a previous MoU for research and academic exchange that was signed between both educational institutes, reinforcing ADU’s mission to continue advancing opportunities that will provide students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in an interconnected world.

In parallel, ADU also announced the completion of ISAP 2026, a ten-day program spanning Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai. This year’s program was themed “Culture, Economic Progress, and Sustainability in the UAE,” and brought together 37 students from 6 countries. This unique hybrid program offered an immersive experience that integrated classroom learning with on-ground field visits to leading national and private organizations like Etihad Airways, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Zayed Humanitarian Organization, alongside cultural tours of landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Through initiatives like ISAP and our collaboration with global partners including Korea University, ADU provides students with firsthand experiences that complement their academic journey and connect classroom learning with real-world exposure. These programs allow students to engage with different academic environments, cultures and perspectives, enriching their academic journey while also strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for global exchange of knowledge and cross-cultural collaboration.”

Designed to support student development, ISAP 2026 reflects ADU’s focus on delivering experiential learning opportunities that align with key national priorities set out in Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the UAE Net Zero 2050 Agenda, and UAE Centennial 2071. By combining academic insight, cultural immersion, and strategic partnerships, the program highlights ADU’s role in shaping the next generation of globally competent, culturally aware, and innovation-driven leaders.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

