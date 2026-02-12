Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has been certified as a Great Place to Work, showing that trust, empowerment, and excellence matter as much inside the bank as it does for its customers.

This independent, external recognition demonstrates that ADIB is serving as a lifelong partner for our employees, customers, and our community across its footprint.

Driven by employees who make a difference every day, ADIB is an organisation that puts people at the heart of its operations with an ongoing commitment to maintaining a highly motivated and productive work environment for our employees.

By investing in employee training and development, ADIB has built the bank from the inside out, becoming the employer of choice for many, while encouraging employees to pursue their interests and aspirations and develop essential skills for the future.

Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work recognises the best workplaces in more than 60 countries. According to the global research, training, and consultancy firm, key characteristics of organisations like ADIB include employees trusting their leaders, taking pride in their work, and enjoying the people they work with.

ADIB has cultivated a workplace that emphasises employee wellbeing and empowerment, as shown by a staff engagement ratio of 88%, reflecting the bank’s sustained commitment to employee development and care.

ADIB’s drive to creating a supportive workplace, building customer relationships, and deliver shareholder value reinforces the connection between employee satisfaction and overall business success.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq. Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times by The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

ADIB Head of Public Affairs

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com