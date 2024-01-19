Manama: Headquartered in Bahrain & GCC based Action Labs Brand Consultancy is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded multiple Gold Stevie Awards in two categories at the highly esteemed industry Stevie® MENA awards.

Working in the world of big Tech has honed their expertise focusing on Fintech, and Film. With a proven track record of success in industries including hospitality, automotive, tech, finance, and more; the team has already set its sights on disrupting more industries and in particular episodic and film content.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards recognize outstanding achievements in marketing & Film, we are honored to have our innovation in Direct Response/Sales Videos and innovation in film Documentaries acknowledged.

These awards are a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering impactful and relatable content to our client's audiences.

“We are thrilled to receive 2 Gold awards for the impact of our work with clients. These awards are a testament to the nature of the team at Action Labs, we prioritize strategy and data to underpin all the success and revenue we have created for our clients across the GCC,” said Shaikha AlSeddiqi, CEO at Action Labs Consultancy.

This Golden Multi-Award moment solidifies Action Labs Consulting's position in the marketing industry and reinforces the truth of the impact of their work.

The way to launch, grow and reposition brands has changed, Action Labs work to create this expertise in growing brands has already set a new benchmark for what is possible.

About Action Labs Consultancy:

Your Disruptive Marketing & Film Consultancy for the GCC

At Action Labs, simply, it's about client revenue, our data experts create detailed marketing business models that focus on costs of conversions and then the whole team bring that to life using the marketing as a tool; celebrity endorsements, content marketing, short films, guerrilla campaigns in the community or technical performance marketing and for those that can benefit growth hacking.

We don't settle for average, and neither should you; we dive deep into understanding your brand, your data, your goals and challenges, crafting customized solutions that resonate with your target audience and drive tangible results.

