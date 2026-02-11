DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is pleased to announce the signing of Swissôtel Cairo West, a landmark mixed-use development in partnership with Saoud Urban Development. The signing marks a significant milestone in the Group’s expansion strategy in Egypt, a priority growth market in the region.

Located in West Cairo, one of the capital’s most dynamic and fast-growing districts, Swissôtel Cairo West is designed to meet the rising demand for integrated hospitality, branded residential living, and destination-led developments. The project reflects a strategic alignment between Accor and Saoud Urban Development Group to deliver future-ready assets aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, supporting sustainable urban growth and evolving consumer expectations.

Swissôtel Cairo West will comprise 180 rooms, delivering a refined hospitality experience rooted in the brand’s philosophy of Crafting Pure Living, where Swiss precision, human care, and holistic wellbeing shape every experience. Guests will enjoy three signature food and beverage venues, a ballroom, flexible meeting and event spaces, as well as comprehensive wellness and leisure facilities including a swimming pool, state-of-the-art health club, and spa. Each space is designed to nurture balance, vitality, and everyday renewal.

Complementing the hotel, the project will introduce more than 250 branded residences, setting a new benchmark for branded living in Egypt. Designed for long-term residents and investors, the residences will combine thoughtfully crafted private homes with seamless access to world-class hospitality services. A curated retail component will complete the destination, reinforcing its position as a social and lifestyle landmark in West Cairo.

Driven by the promising Egyptian–Emirati alliance represented by Mostafa Talha, Chairman of the Board, and Sheikha Mariam Al-Qasimi, CEO, Saoud Urban Development’s investment in Swissôtel Cairo West reflects strong confidence in Egypt’s economic stability and long-term growth. Swissôtel Cairo West serves as a cornerstone of this project, marking the company’s inaugural major real estate development in Egypt, which will anchor the group’s future strategic expansion and investment beyond the Gulf region.

Commenting on the signing, Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: “The introduction of Swissôtel in Cairo is fully aligned with our strategy to strengthen Accor’s premium portfolio in key gateway cities. Cairo continues to show strong momentum, driven by tourism growth, urban expansion, and increasing demand for integrated developments. Swissôtel Cairo West reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to delivering projects that are future-ready, experience-driven, and economically sustainable.”

Mostafa Talha, Chairman of Saoud Urban Development, stated: "Anchored in our long-term vision and strengthened by our deep-rooted expertise across the UAE and the wider Gulf region, the launch of Swissôtel West Cairo represents a defining milestone for Saoud Urban Development. While our group is built on a strong legacy of multi-sector excellence, this landmark project serves as a transformative catalyst within our expansion strategy and stands as a powerful testament to our strategic Egyptian–Emirati alliance.”

“Through Swissôtel West Cairo, we are committed to advancing our strategic roadmap by transferring the Emirati development model—renowned for its innovation, quality, and precision—into the Egyptian market. Our ambition is to redefine the standards of premium living in Egypt by delivering world-class, integrated, and future-ready destinations that resonate with global best practices.”

“Our partnership with Accor was a deliberate and strategic choice, rooted in a shared commitment to excellence and our firm confidence in Accor’s unparalleled global leadership in hospitality. This collaboration reflects a shared mindset around quality, thoughtful design, and partnerships that endure, creating destinations designed to remain relevant and meaningful as cities evolve.”

Talha added, “Together, we are not merely developing a property; we are shaping a sustainable legacy that contributes meaningfully to the national economy while setting a new benchmark for precision and excellence in West Cairo."

Upon completion, Swissôtel Cairo West is expected to become a prominent new destination in West Cairo. The project further reinforces Accor’s leadership in the market while setting a new standard for integrated urban developments in one of Cairo’s most promising growth corridors.

Accor today operates 38 hotels and branded residences across Egypt, totaling more than 13,000 keys across six brands, and a robust pipeline of 22 committed projects amounting to approximately 7,000 keys. The Group’s nearly 45 years of presence in the country underlines its long-term commitment to Egypt’s economic transformation, tourism diversification, and urban growth.

