AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and Zarqa University (ZU) signed a cooperation agreement covering several professional and educational fields. The agreement was signed by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy) Executive Director, Mr. Yousef Al-Rawas, and ZU President, Prof. Nidal Al-Ramahi.

During the signing ceremony, the two sides agreed on forming a team from the University and the Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) to cooperate in promoting the workshops of the International Arab Conference on Quality Assurance in Higher Education (IACQA) of the Association of Arab Universities (AARU); workshops that target all stakeholders interested in management, leadership and quality assurance in higher education areas, in addition to leadership and management.

The agreement also included cooperation in organizing and holding specialized training programs with the aim of sharpening skills of faculty and university staff, students and local community in Zarqa Governorate. This cooperation is to be implemented in partnership between TAG-Academy and the University’s Center of Continuous Learning and Community Service, where a number of training courses will be conducted to enrich and sharpen the faculty members’ capacities, in addition to training graduates on how to enter the labor market, write their CVs and prepare for job interviews.

Further, the two parties would implement the Arabic Fluency program, as well as examine the possibility of opening the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Proctored Testing Center (TAGIMETRIC) at the University campus to conduct IELTS, Pearson VUE exams among others.

About Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization specialized in professional services, education and tech products, operates in more than 100 offices around the world.

About Zarqa University

Zarqa University (ZU) is a Jordanian university, founded as the first private university in Zarqa Governorate in 1994. It has 14 faculties, comprising thirty-seven different disciplines. That is in addition to the Faculty of Graduate Studies, which supervises 11 postgraduate programs in different faculties.