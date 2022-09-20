BEIRUT - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and former minister, Mr. Abdul Rahim Mourad, founder and president of the Lebanese International University (LIU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the University headquarters in Beirut.

The MoU will act as an umbrella for future agreements in the fields of innovation, digital transformation and governance, Arab States Research and Education Network, and the establishment of knowledge stations.

The signing ceremony was attended by University Vice President Dr. Samir Abou Nassif, Dr. Ali Tarbay, Academic Director and Chair of the LIU Institutional E-Learning Committee, Prof. Hassan M. Khachfe, and Head of LIU's Excellence in Teaching and Learning Center, Dr. Bassam Hamam.

Participants from TAG.Global, included: Chair of the Group Management Board at TAG.Global, Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, TAG.Global Executive Director in Lebanon, Mr. Marwan Abu-Sahyoun, and Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar, representative of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon. The MENA EdTech Alliance President, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, and the Vice-President of the Alliance for International Partnerships and Relations Coordinator, Ms. Nora Al-Murabi, were also present at the event.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the decades-long friendship between the University and TAG.Global led by His Excellency Mr. Mourad, praising the University's leading role in enhancing the education process in Lebanon.

For his part, Mr. Mourad welcomed his guest Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, commending his long journey in serving societies, science and knowledge, not only in Lebanon but all over the world.

At the end of the meeting, President Mourad awarded an honorary shield to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for his continuous support in all fields.

-Ends-