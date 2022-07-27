KARAK, Jordan – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has concluded the training program entitled ‘Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses Management’, funded by the Islamic Relief Worldwide Organization (IRW) – Jordan Office, for 180 Jordanian and Syrian participants in the governorate of Karak, Jordan.

The closing ceremony was organized under the patronage of Governor of Al Karak, Dr. Mohammad Al Fayez, in the presence of Executive Director of IRW-Jordan Office, Mr. Othman Abu Dayyeh and Executive Director of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), Mr. Zaid Al Majali.

Organizing this event aimed to enhance the livelihood of Jordanian and Syrian women and men, build their capacities to run their own businesses and empower them to become self-dependent, by providing them with the required skills to develop their products, market them and offer them financial grants to support their projects and initiatives.

The training program, conducted by TAG-KC, one of TAG.Global firms, included specialized topics in the field of Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses Management, Business Planning, Accounting, Marketing, Operations Management, Stock Control, in addition to Feasibility Studies, and Mechanisms of Paying back Loans. The programs concluded with various training workshops.

Later on, other workshops will be organized in various fields including consulting services, intellectual property, legal registrations, e-marketing and social media; all will be presented by TAG.Global experts and specialists.

The Islamic Relief Worldwide Organization – Jordan Office - has been offering humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, in the fields of food, accommodation, education and improving economic situation. The Organization’s main activities were presented to 345 thousand refugees in the Kingdom’s governorates mainly in Irbid, Mafraq, Ramtha, Jerash in addition to Amman.

TAG.Global’s cooperation in this project is based on its keenness on fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by improving skills and building capacities of local community members, to contribute to establishing a more productive and competitive knowledge-based economy.

