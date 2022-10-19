AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office a delegation representing the Iraqi Kurdish Businessmen Association to discuss means of cooperation.

During the meeting he two sides agreed on intensifying their cooperation efforts with particular focus on the areas of consulting, digital transformation, education and capacity building. In addition to taking benefit from TAG.Global’s expertise to develop and promote investments in the region.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh suggested issuing an investment manual for the Kurdistan Region to attract foreign investors as such a step would effectively attract investments in the area.

For their part the delegation members emphasized the importance of utilizing TAG.Global’s expertise in developing businesses and investment in the Kurdistan Region, underlining their willingness to seek TAG-Global’s help to assess existing companies, provide administrative and financial consulting and direct all sectors toward digital transformation in corporate management.

Accordingly, a delegation of TAG.Global experts will be soon heading to the Kurdistan region in order to examine the possibility of providing different services in the fields of digital transformation, consulting, education and capacity-building services.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating through more than 100 offices around the world. TAG.Global also provides its services and technological products in Iraq through its offices in Baghdad and Erbil – Iraqi Kurdistan, and it has recently opened several Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology - TAGTech’s showrooms in cooperation with a number of Iraqi partners to provide technological products for the public to meet their needs.

