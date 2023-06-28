Abu Dhabi: As the clock struck 12 on Wednesday, an Egyptian couple and a Jordanian couple marked Eid Al Adha in a special way while welcoming the newest additions to their families. The families of baby Lydia and baby Bessan are on cloud nine after their tiny bundles of joy were born at 00:00 at Medeor and Burjeel hospitals respectively.

Mohamed Abdel-aal Elsayed and Shaimaa Ibrahim Selima are thrilled at the birth of their healthy baby girl weighing 2.590 kg. Baby Lydia, their second child, was born at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. The excited family gathered around the baby in joy and gratitude. “We thank the Almighty for the birth of our healthy baby girl on this blessed day. Her arrival has added to the sweetness of the occasion. We are excited to become a family of four," said Mr. Elsayed, thanking Dr. Prof. Walid El Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and HOD, for being with them throughout the pregnancy journey.

Dr. Prof. El Sherbiny said, “We celebrate the birth of baby Lydia on this special day. Babies born on an auspicious day bring added joy to our hearts. We are glad the delivery went smoothly, and the mother and child are doing well. We wish them good health and happiness.”

Burjeel Hospital

Baby girl Bessan, weighing 3.370 kg, is the second child of Jordanian couple Ahmed Hossam Najar and Batool Mohammad Shaban. The elated parents said, "We feel blessed to welcome our baby on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Her birth has made our celebrations extra special. We will cherish this moment forever."

Dr. Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, said, “It is a blessing to bring a new life into this world. The entire medical team at Burjeel Hospital wishes baby Bessan and her family a healthy and prosperous future.”