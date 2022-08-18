Over the last five years, ADU has welcomed international students as part of its knowledge and experience exchange agenda

ADU’s College of Engineering offers students advanced pathways to enroll in international master’s degrees programs

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a continues bid to provide students with an exceptional academic journey, the College of Engineering (CoE) at Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) continues to collaborate with leading international academic institutions to further develop a world-class curriculum that will diversify the students skillset and empower them to achieve their future career goals. Since its establishment, ADU has provided over 455 engineering students with international learning opportunities in partnership with some of the world’s top academic institutions.

In line with its commitment to present students with a diversified education journey, the CoE continues to work with faculties from leading universities including Purdue University, the Vienna University of Technology, Technical University Berlin, Sungkyunkwan University, South Carolina State University, University of Louisville, University of Jeddah, and OntarioTech - Energy Systems and Nuclear Science. The collaborations tap on different fields and industries to ensure students have a variety of options that meet their interests including engineering management, architecture, information technology, electrical engineering, computer engineering, biomedical engineering, civil engineering, aviation and mechanical engineering.

Additionally, the College offers students advanced pathways to enroll in international master’s degrees programs, through providing Civil Engineering students with the opportunity to conclude their studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and receive a Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois. Similarly, Civil Engineering students may obtain a master’s degree from Trinity College Dublin in the 4+1 pathway program offered at ADU.

In recent news, the College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Politecnico di Milano, the largest technical university in Italy specialized in architecture, industrial design and engineering. The partnership seeks to establish dual activities and projects of mutual interest as well as promote knowledge exchange and transfer. Politecnico di Milano is ranked among the top 20 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings in the Engineering and Technology category.

ADU’s CoE is currently in the process of acquiring initial accreditation for a novel BSc in Graphic Information Technology with Arizona State University (ASU). A 3+1 program that provides students with the opportunity to complete one year at ASU as part of their ADU degree. During Fall 2021, the College welcomed Indonesian international students into its courses as part of the Indonesian International Student Mobility Awards, making it one of the few engineering colleges in the MENA region to be selected as part of the program.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean, College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to collaborate with renowned universities that provide unique programs and exciting opportunities for our undergraduate and postgraduate students. Our main focus at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is to provide our students with a well-rounded academic journey and equip them with knowledge and new experiences that best prepare them for future job market. At the College of Engineering (CoE), we encourage our students to tackle new challenges and improve their understanding of different fields through our collaborations with world-class institutions.”

The College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. It offers a range of engineering and technology programs at undergraduate and postgraduate level, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis. Since established, the CoE has awarded 4,940 degrees and graduated 4,770 engineers. Of these graduates, 32% are female and 36% are Emiratis. 94% of the CoE graduates said that they were satisfied with their educational experience at ADU and 86% noted that they are currently working or studying in an area relevant to their studies.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home