Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) proudly announces a ground-breaking collaboration with globally acclaimed hotel group Kempinski Hotels, signalling a pivotal moment for two of Dubai's distinguished hotels. This strategic alliance marks the commencement of an extraordinary rebranding initiative, solidifying ADNH's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences in the region.

Under this visionary partnership, effective January 1, 2024, ADNH will operate these iconic properties under the esteemed banners of Kempinski Hotels. This transformative rebranding strategy is poised to redefine luxury in Dubai, promising an immersive experience that befits each hotel's unique identity.

The hotels, including Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai (formerly known as Address Boulevard), and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai (formerly known as The Address Dubai Mall), are set to undergo this remarkable transformation.

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, adds: “We are delighted to see the Kempinski flag flying over two of our most prestigious properties in Dubai. The Kempinski brand is a symbol of excellence that represents the very best of European hospitality. The company’s strong track record and expertise in the region makes it an ideal partner to usher these two hotels into the next era.”

René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A, commented: "This important milestone marks an enormous step forward for Kempinski and cements our role as one of the dominant luxury hotel brands in the Middle East. As one of the first luxury hotel companies to secure a foothold in the United Arab Emirates in the late 1990s, Kempinski has a well-established reputation for unsurpassed quality and service. Following a record year of performance, we will continue to grow our portfolio across the region in 2024 and beyond.”

He added: “These two landmark hotels will embody a sense of modern Arabian luxury and timeless European elegance. Kempinski has been present in the Middle East for more than 26 years, and it remains one of the most dynamic and exciting parts of the world for us. With these new additions to the constellation and a strong pipeline in the region, we reassert our reputation as a trusted partner in the Middle East and around the globe.”

This strategic collaboration seeks to elevate Dubai's hospitality sector by harnessing the distinctive strengths of ADNH and Kempinski Hotels. The initiative aligns with the vision to offer guests unparalleled luxury experiences, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global travel destination.

As part of the rebranding process, each property will undergo carefully planned enhancements to deliver tailored and world-class experiences. This approach ensures that guests continue to enjoy a seamless and elevated stay while reinforcing the commitment to delivering on-brand experiences and maintaining the highest standards of luxury. This momentous partnership sets the stage for a new era of luxury and excellence in Dubai's hospitality landscape.

About Abu Dhabi National Hotels:

Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) was founded in 1976 as a hotel owner and asset manager and has evolved into a hospitality group that encompasses hotels, restaurants, destination management services, catering, retail, facilities management, and transportation. Under its Hotels Division, ADNH owns some of the most reputable and recognizable hotels such as The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal and Park Hyatt Hotel and Villas Abu Dhabi. www.adnh.com

