Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, today announced that daily non-stop flights operated by Air France-KLM connecting Abu Dhabi and Paris will be resumed starting October 2023.

The return of this route will create additional avenues for business, trade and tourism between Abu Dhabi and France. Abu Dhabi International Airport’s expanding network currently encompasses 114 passenger destinations in 61 countries with 23 airlines operating flights.

Elena Sorlini, Abu Dhabi Airports’ Acting Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This renewed partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports and Air France contributes to bolstering the existing business relations between Paris and Abu Dhabi, while affirming our commitment to enhancing connectivity from and to the UAE’s capital. The highly anticipated resumption of flights reinforces Abu Dhabi International Airport’s standing as a gateway to the United Arab Emirates and the region. We look forward to catering to the diverse needs of travellers from France and facilitating commerce and cultural exchange between the two countries.”

Angus Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Air France-KLM, added: “Air France is poised to reinstate daily non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Paris, further connecting the United Arab Emirates to Europe and beyond. Abu Dhabi has emerged as a major and rapidly growing destination in the Middle East, and we are proud to join hands with such a reputable airport owner and operator to elevate the city’s global presence and attract travelers seeking unique and enriching experiences.”

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travellers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

