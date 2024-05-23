Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination, is gearing up to host its much-awaited 3-Day Super Sale from 24 to 26 May 2024. During these three days, guests can enjoy offers up to 90% across a wide range of stores, while enjoying vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, marking the perfect start to the summer season.

For those fashion-forward individuals looking to elevate their wardrobe, the iconic Christian Louboutin offers a special 40% off on selected items, while the renowned Coach and Tory Burch present enticing offers up to 50% off. For gentlemen looking to shop, Gant is offering a 90% off on selected items and Sacoor Brothers extends a buy one gets one free offer.

Moreover, beauty lovers can head to Kiehl’s, NYX Professional Makeup’s, MAC, Kiko Milano amongst others for enticing offers. Meanwhile, those with a desire for elegant home furniture can pass by West Elm to enjoy offers up to 70% off on selected items or renovate their home space with 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, which offers sales of up to 75% off.

To further excite the little ones after their shopping experience, guests can continue their day at The Galleria by exploring its wide range of entertainment options. Families are invited to experience the newly opened and region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel™where children can engage with Barbie®, tackle thrilling challenges with Hot Wheels® and unleash their creativity with MEGA® building activities. For those seeking more adventure, the Game Over Escape Room provides an exhilarating experience, offering options like the enigmatic Lost City of Atlantis escape room or the whimsical Alice in Wonderland escape room to bring fantasies to life.

At The Galleria, adults can unwind and get pampered as well at Rose Poudre Beauty Bar after a long day of leisure and play, enjoying a special 20% off on hair treatments, including Collagen, Fiber Fix and Scalp Scrub. Alternatively, they can savour a special business lunch at Grand Beirut for AED 99 per person amongst many other renown restaurants and cuisines.

The Galleria's 3-Day Super Sale promises a selection of irresistible deals tailored to every need. Guests can shop, dine, entertain and kick off the summer season in style.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel and National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, play-based family attractions; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.