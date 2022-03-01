PHOTO
- His Excellency Major General Al Jabri: “The UAE is growing in stature and maturity with regards to defence technology security”
- IDITSC provides a multi-track agenda showcasing the latest research and advances in the areas of Defence Technology Security; Robotics & Autonomous Systems; Space; Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence; and other Emerging Technologies.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:
The International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC) commences on March 02 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The two-day conference is particularly timely given the state of the defence sector globally, and will drill down on a series of important issues related to the role being played by technology in shaping the modern defence industry and defence security technology (DTS).
Hundreds of international delegates are expected to be present at the conference, listening to dozens of leading thoughts leaders drawn from numerous technological and defence disciplines to frame the current state of play in the defence sector and project the trends and developments shaping it.
The conference provides a multi-track agenda showcasing the latest research and advances in six major technological areas, being DTS; Robotics & Autonomous Systems; Space; Quantum Technologies; Artificial Intelligence; and other Emerging Technologies.
DTS relates to technology security policies on international transfers of defence-related goods, services, and technologies, while Robotics & Autonomous Systems are playing an increasingly important role in defence by reducing injury or death of front-line combatants.
The sphere of Space has multiple implications for the defence sector, including from a communications perspective, while Quantum Technologies have the ability to completely reinvent the defence and all other sectors at the point that quantum computers proliferate. Artificial Intelligence is driving new and sophisticated applications within autonomous systems, while other Emerging Technologies such as Directed Energy are set to change the face of the defence sector forever.
Commenting on IDITSC, His Excellency Major General Staff Dr. Eng. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee said, “The UAE is growing in stature and maturity with regards to defence technology security. In the past years, the country has adopted the digital and technological transformation taking place in defence, and today we have a number of governing laws such as the Law of Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Military Equipment and its executive regulations, which are endorsed by His Highness the Minister of Defence.”
H.E. Major General Al Jabri continued, “The Emirates also has several important projects and initiatives within the framework of the country's vision for the next 50 years, foremost of which is the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology "Project 300bn" and the associated "Make it in the Emirates" campaign. This is in addition to the promotion of foreign investment by abolishing guarantee requirements and protecting investors' products through intellectual and industrial property protection laws.”
The conference’s strategic partners are G42, a leading Middle East artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing innovator based in the UAE, and EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond and one of the top 25 defence contractors globally, as Diamond Partners. ADNEC is a Platinum Partner, while Tawazun Economic Council is a Gold Partner.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.