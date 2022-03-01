His Excellency Major General Al Jabri: “The UAE is growing in stature and maturity with regards to defence technology security”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

The International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC) commences on March 02 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The two-day conference is particularly timely given the state of the defence sector globally, and will drill down on a series of important issues related to the role being played by technology in shaping the modern defence industry and defence security technology (DTS).

Hundreds of international delegates are expected to be present at the conference, listening to dozens of leading thoughts leaders drawn from numerous technological and defence disciplines to frame the current state of play in the defence sector and project the trends and developments shaping it.

The conference provides a multi-track agenda showcasing the latest research and advances in six major technological areas, being DTS; Robotics & Autonomous Systems; Space; Quantum Technologies; Artificial Intelligence; and other Emerging Technologies.

DTS relates to technology security policies on international transfers of defence-related goods, services, and technologies, while Robotics & Autonomous Systems are playing an increasingly important role in defence by reducing injury or death of front-line combatants.

The sphere of Space has multiple implications for the defence sector, including from a communications perspective, while Quantum Technologies have the ability to completely reinvent the defence and all other sectors at the point that quantum computers proliferate. Artificial Intelligence is driving new and sophisticated applications within autonomous systems, while other Emerging Technologies such as Directed Energy are set to change the face of the defence sector forever.

Commenting on IDITSC, His Excellency Major General Staff Dr. Eng. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee said, “The UAE is growing in stature and maturity with regards to defence technology security. In the past years, the country has adopted the digital and technological transformation taking place in defence, and today we have a number of governing laws such as the Law of Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Military Equipment and its executive regulations, which are endorsed by His Highness the Minister of Defence.”

H.E. Major General Al Jabri continued, “The Emirates also has several important projects and initiatives within the framework of the country's vision for the next 50 years, foremost of which is the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology "Project 300bn" and the associated "Make it in the Emirates" campaign. This is in addition to the promotion of foreign investment by abolishing guarantee requirements and protecting investors' products through intellectual and industrial property protection laws.”

The conference’s strategic partners are G42, a leading Middle East artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing innovator based in the UAE, and EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond and one of the top 25 defence contractors globally, as Diamond Partners. ADNEC is a Platinum Partner, while Tawazun Economic Council is a Gold Partner.

