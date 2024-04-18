Speaker Anita Among has paid homage to the fallen former Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Dr Tom Okurut, who died after undergoing brain surgery at Platinum Hospital, Kampala on Sunday, 14 April 2024.

In memory of Dr Okurut, who was an environmental enthusiast, Speaker Among persuaded all Ugandans to plant at least five trees in his honour.

"When he was in NEMA [Dr Okurut] was very crucial in the enforcement of regulations that conserve the environment. He appealed to us to advise MPs to plant trees and conserve the environment," Among said during a requiem mass of the decease held at St. Luke Church of Uganda, Ntinda, on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

"How I wish we would all plant five trees in memory of Dr Tom Okurut. Promise me that each of us here will plant trees in memory of Dr Okurut because that is what he was passionate about and that is the legacy he has left behind," she said.

According to Among, Okurut whose expertise in environmental science shaped Uganda's landscape, led by example and planted more than 5,000 trees.

She asked the bereaved family to seek refuge in God, saying it's only His love and comfort that is forever unconditional.

"To the widow, take heart, God is the husband of widows and father of orphans; we just have to glorify God. So, as we mourn Dr Okurut, we want to remember his unwavering commitment to the environmental protection cause," Among added.

Okurut retired in July 2021 as the executive director of NEMA after serving two five-year terms since 2011. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, 20 April 2024 at Akadot, in Kumi District.