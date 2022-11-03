President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 3 November 2022, engage with Members of the National Assembly on key national issues, including stabilising the supply of electricity to households and industry.

The President’s response to questions for oral reply at 14h00 will be the last such engagement with the National Assembly for the 2022 Parliamentary Year.

During today’s session the President will also outline progress in infrastructure development that is directed towards overcoming spatial inequality in the country and in unequal access to social services such as water, sanitation, education and health.

President Ramaphosa will also spell out the role of the Presidential Climate Commission in developing South Africa’s climate change commitments as part of the country’s clean and just transition towards climate neutrality.

On a different subject, the President will elaborate on the importance of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) in the country’s efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable economy.

The President will also provide his vision for the contribution the South African aviation industry can play in regional connectivity and the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.