On the 8th of May 2024, Mr. Kenneth Racombo, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Brussels, presented his Credentials to His Excellency Mr. Tamás Sulyok, President of the Republic of Hungary.

During the ceremony, the Hungarian President and the Seychelles Ambassador had the opportunity to discuss various issues regarding the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, focussing on capacity-building opportunities offered by the Government of Hungary, specifically in the fields of Medical Science, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and Agriculture. The two parties also shared views on Hungary’s newly introduced strategy to strengthen cooperation with African countries.

