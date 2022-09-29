Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce that Equinor ASA is Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The company will be represented at AOW - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will take place in the heart of Cape Town, bringing together leading energy stakeholders from 3-7 October under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Equinor ASA SVP Africa Nina Birgitte Koch said, “Equinor has been in Africa for over 30 years, and we are today hosted in five countries, producing oil and gas in four of them, while having an ambitious gas project in the fifth. We look forward to engaging with our existing friends and partners during this event, make new acquaintances, and follow the interesting program of the conference to gain insight into updates on the continent’s energy future.”

When asked what Equinor ASA’s main goal is for AOW 2022, Koch said, “Equinor’s portfolio in Africa is important for the company and has a purpose to create progress for society and be a force for good. We are also a company embracing the energy transition and we look forward to sharing with partners and industry peers our work towards a more sustainable future that benefits societies and the world’s security of energy supply,” she added.

“With business in five countries across the African continent, AOW is a great opportunity for us to meet key stakeholders in the industry. The AOW is a great platform to enable such interactions, bringing together the energy industry players of the continent. During this week in Cape Town we look forward to meeting our existing industry peers and host governments, but also make new acquaintances across the industry, in interactions that could shape the present and also the future of our energy journey in the continent,” she said.

“We’d like to give a very warm welcome to Equinor ASA as Gold sponsor of AOW 2022 and thank them for their support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Only at Africa Oil Week – Home of the African Upstream - can you harness new business opportunities, witness hard-hitting discussions, and connect with industry peers. Register for the event helping to power the sustainable growth of the African upstream. Secure your place today (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

For more information on Equinor visit https://www.Equinor.com.

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.