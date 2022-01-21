Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

Nasdaq dropped late in the U.S. session, to close 1.3% lower

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking

Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

Safe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours

The greenback slipped 0.15% to 113.915 yen, a one-week low

Mideast Stocks: Saudi index at 15-year high; banks weigh on Qatar

Qatari index was weighed down by banking shares

