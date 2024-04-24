PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares rise on tech boost; yen on intervention watch
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.55%
US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher as investors digest earnings, megacap outlook
GM shares rise on upbeat Q1 results
Dollar droops, Aussie jumps after inflation data
The dollar index reached a 5-1/2-month peak at 106.51 last week as persistent inflation forced Fed officials to signal no rush to ease policy
Oil prices inch up after data shows unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks
Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $88.51 a barrel
Gold edges down as Middle East worries ebb
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,320.19 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets subdued on geopolitical strife
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.2% lower, with oil giant Saudi Aramco losing 0.2%
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon