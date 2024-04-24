Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise on tech boost; yen on intervention watch

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.55%

US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher as investors digest earnings, megacap outlook

GM shares rise on upbeat Q1 results

Dollar droops, Aussie jumps after inflation data

The dollar index reached a 5-1/2-month peak at 106.51 last week as persistent inflation forced Fed officials to signal no rush to ease policy

Oil prices inch up after data shows unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $88.51 a barrel

Gold edges down as Middle East worries ebb

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,320.19 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets subdued on geopolitical strife

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.2% lower, with oil giant Saudi Aramco losing 0.2%

