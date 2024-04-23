PHOTO
Asian shares extend gains ahead of tech earnings, yen fragile
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%
Gold edges higher; hovers near one-week low on tempered Middle East fears
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,333.29 per ounce
Oil steadies in Asian trading, Middle East tensions remain in focus
Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 4 cents higher at $87.39 a barrel
Dollar touches new 34-year peak vs yen on US rate outlook
Markets on lookout for Japan intervention on dollar/yen
Bitcoin traders shrug off 'halving' to focus on broader market risks
Bitcoin enthusiasts had eagerly waited for the "halving"
US Stocks: Wall St stocks end higher with major corporate earnings in view
Nvidia rebounds after previous session selloff
