The Tunindex closed the month of April 2024 at 9,103.85 points, up 2.05% after a gain of 3.37% in March 2024, according to the monthly analysis of the Tunis Stock Exchange.

Since the beginning of the year, its cumulative gains have reached 4.04% compared with a rise of 2.08% during the same period in 2023.

Trading volume on the Stock Exchange stood at TND 74.2 million, down 26% compared with the previous month.

The average daily trading volume reached TND 3.9 million against TND 5 million in March 2024 and TND 4.8 million since the beginning of 2024.

The balance of changes in the prices of listed shares tilted to the upward, with 40 shares up and 34 down.

//Tunindex20: Up 2.46% in April 2024//

The Tunindex20 rose by 2.46% in April 2024, following a 4.21% gain in March, closing at 4,067.37 points.

Since the beginning of the year, the Tunindex20 has posted an increase of 6.32%, compared with 1.73% during the same period in 2023.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).