Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session on a positive note, with the EGX30 index up by 0.85% to 41,604.74 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also rose by 1.32% to 4,503.67 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.66% to 4,622.43 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.02% at 13,078.34 points and by 0.39% to 17,327 points, respectively.

A total of 2.257 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.486 billion over 129,665 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.951 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 96.04% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.41% and 0.55%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 88.34% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 11.65%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 64.172 million and EGP 27.734 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 91.907 million.