Arab Finance: The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of International Company for Leasing (Incolease) approved increasing the authorized capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 500 million, according to a bourse filing.

The shareholders also greenlighted raising the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 507.779 million from EGP 200 million.

Established in 1997, the company leases a range of assets, including commercial vehicles, machinery, information technology equipment (hardware and software), production lines, real estate, and other tangible and intangible long-term assets.